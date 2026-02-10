Ranveer Singh receives extortion threat demanding crores of rupees: Report

Following the shooting incident at Rohit Shetty's house, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been keeping a low profile since his last release, reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note on Tuesday demanding crores of rupees. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the matter, according to a report by India TV.

Authorities were informed after the threat, and the police are currently trying to trace the sender of the voice note. However, no formal complaint has been filed by Ranveer Singh or his team so far.

Ranveer Singh last starred in the 2025 blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Released on December 5, 2025, the film saw him playing an undercover agent in Karachi and went on to gross over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. He is set to return in the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

(This is a developing story...)