Ranveer Singh reveals how Deepika Padukone 'devoured' Khilji in the dead of the night

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared his actress-wife Deepika Padukone's midnight guilty pleasure!

It seems the actress loves feasting on sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread when most of the world has dozed off -- that too from a very special jar.

On Instagram, Ranveer has shared a photograph that catches Deepika slurping on her yummy spread. Quite wittily, she has covered the brand name on the jar with a label that says 'Khilji'.

"In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed ! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone," Ranveer captioned the image.

Ranveer's "Khilji" reference comes from their film "Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In the magnum opus, Deepika played the role of Rani Padmavati, while Ranveer essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji who, according to the film, killed Padmavati's husband Maharaja Ratan Singh to win her. However, the queen self-immolated before Khilji could realise his intention.

The photograph has gained over 1.5 million likes.