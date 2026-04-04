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Ranveer Singh’s head-turning look steals spotlight at NMACC 3rd anniversary amid Dhurandhar 2 success

Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight at the 3rd Anniversary celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. 

|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Ranveer Singh’s head-turning look steals spotlight at NMACC 3rd anniversary amid Dhurandhar 2 success(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has completed its three years on Friday. From Shahid Kapoor to Javed Akhtar, several Bollywood stars attended the celebration today in Mumbai.

 At the third anniversary of NMACC, Nita Ambani highlighted the cultural significance of the number 'Three' through examples of goddesses and sacred rivers. "Today, Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completes three glorious years, and in our culture, the number three is very auspicious. We have our Trimurti Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, three Devi, Ma Saraswati, Ma Lakshmi and Ma Kali. We also have Triveni, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. 

When we started the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and to get the best of the world to India, and we are trying our best to live up to that promise and shine the spotlight on our Indian artists and artisans on the global stage," said NMACC founder Nita Mukesh Ambani.

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 Shahid Kapoor attended the celebration with his wife, Meera Kapoor. The 'O Romeo' actor donned an all-black outfit for the event. Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar graced the event with his wife, Shabana Azmi. Actor Kajol also posed with the couple. Suniel Shetty attended the NMACC celebration event with his wife, Mana Shetty. 

The actor looked classy in the bandh gala shervani. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Actress Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she attended the event. Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman attended the event in an all-black outfit. 

According to the website, NMACC is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts. Envisioned by Nita M Ambani, it aims to preserve and promote India's rich art, culture and heritage through varied art forms. give headline keep the peg on ranveer singh amid dhurandhar 2 success

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