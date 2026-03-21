Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun recreate viral Fa9la step at Dhurandhar 2 screening; dance video takes internet by storm

New Delhi: Much like last December, the Dhurandhar fever has once again swept across the country. The makers of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday.

Director Aditya Dhar, along with Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Ali Khan, and Ranveer Singh were in attendance.

Videos from the celebration party have surfaced on social media, showing the star cast dancing and enjoying the evening.

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In one clip, Ranveer Singh is seen grooving to the viral “Rehman Dakait” entry track. He recreated the signature steps popularised by rapper Flipperachi’s FA9LA, which had earlier gone viral.

Another video captures Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun hitting the dance floor to the song Shararat from the film, joined by Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan, who featured in the hit track.

More About Dhurandhar 2

On Day 2, the film raked in Rs 80.72 crore, continuing its impressive domestic run after a blockbuster opening.

The Hindi version dominated with Rs 78.94 crore net, recording an occupancy of 64.3% across 19,025 shows. In regional markets, the spy thriller saw comparatively modest numbers, Telugu contributed ₹1.30 crore (35% occupancy, 700 shows), Tamil added ₹0.44 crore (27% occupancy, 356 shows), while Kannada and Malayalam remained low at ₹0.03 crore and ₹0.01 crore, respectively.

The Ranveer Singh starrer witnessed a drop of around 21.3% from its Day 1 collection of ₹102.55 crore, with an overall occupancy of 62.6% on Day 2. On its opening day, the film had collected ₹102.55 crore net across 21,728 shows.

Global Performance & Previews

Globally, the film opened to a massive ₹236.63 crore. Of this, ₹145.55 crore came from India net and ₹172.63 crore from India gross, while overseas markets contributed ₹64 crore.

The film also earned ₹73.85 crore through paid previews, including ₹43 crore India net, ₹51.60 crore India gross, and ₹22.25 crore from overseas markets.

About the Film

The sequel stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Manzari, played by Ranveer Singh—an undercover agent operating in Pakistan.

With a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is among the longest Indian films ever made.