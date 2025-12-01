New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who was present at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa to promote his upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar has landed in a controversy. During an interaction with actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty, Ranveer mimicked a scene inspired by Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence which has garnered a lot of criticism.

Ranveer Singh's Viral Video

It refers to the sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi - the fierce guardian spirit worshipped in Tulu Nadu, as per NDTV report.

Ranveer hailed the Kantara movie franchise, and tried to recreate the moment with humour, describing Chaundi as a 'female ghost', imitating with exaggerated expression. The video soon went viral and garnered heavy criticism from netizens.

Ranveer further joked, "Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? pointing at Rishab Shetty, “Tell this guy.”

Social Media Slammed Ranveer Singh

As soon as the video of the actor imitating the Chaundi scene from Kantara Chapter 1 went viral, several users bashed the Dhurandhar star for hurting the religious sentiments of people.

One user wrote: Ranveer Singh literally mocking Daiva Chavundi possession in Kantara.

How low these movie stars can go for fame, money with zero respect for sacred Tulunad Daivaradhane beliefs

Shame.

Rishabh is enjoying that mimic?

Another one wrote: What happens when we miss our research?

Ranveer Singh calls Devi as Ghost, sparks outrage

After the netizens uproar over the mocker, neither Ranveer Singh nor Rishab Shetty has reacted to the controversy.