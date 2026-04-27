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NewsEntertainmentPeopleRanveer Singh takes daughter Dua to first live musical show, says 'it's little extra special for us...'
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh takes daughter Dua to first live musical show, says 'it's little extra special for us...'

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed daughter Dua on September 8, 2024. The couple married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after a six-year relationship.

|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Ranveer Singh takes daughter Dua to first live musical show, says 'it's little extra special for us...'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, sharing a heartfelt family moment as he and wife Deepika Padukone took their daughter Dua to her first-ever live musical performance.

The couple spent a Sunday morning at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), where they attended the Cocomelon Live musical. Speaking in a video shared by the official handle of NMACC, Ranveer described the experience as joyful and memorable.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh to apologise at Chamundeshwari temple; Karnataka High court quashes FIR

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"It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre. All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience," he said.

Highlighting the emotional significance of the moment, the actor added, "It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby's first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime."

ALSO READ: Don 3 dispute: Ranveer Singh reportedly offers Rs 10 crore back as settlement talks progress with Farhan Akhtar

The family update comes shortly after Ranveer and Deepika announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a post featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test that indicated a positive result.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. The couple married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after a six-year relationship.

They first met while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela' Ram-Leela and went on to star together in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.'

On the professional front, Ranveer was last seen in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', released on March 19. The film has sustained a strong theatrical run, contributing to the Dhurandhar franchise surpassing the Rs 3000 crore mark globally.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is set to appear next in 'Raaka' alongside Allu Arjun. She will also feature in 'King', an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. 

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