Ranveer Singh to apologise at Chamundeshwari temple; Karnataka High court quashes FIR

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday brought an end to the controversy involving Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh by quashing the FIR filed against him over his mimicry of a scene from the film Kantara: Chapter 1. The court took this decision after the actor submitted an unconditional apology and assured that he would take steps to make amends.

Ranveer Singh Promises Temple Visit to Seek Forgiveness

As per a report by Live Law, during the hearing, the actor filed a revised affidavit expressing regret for his actions. He also undertook to personally visit the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks to seek forgiveness for any hurt caused to devotees and the wider community. Taking note of this assurance, the court indicated that it would close the matter without delving into detailed legal arguments.

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However, the court did not let the matter pass without a remark. It stated that it would “admonish” the actor for hurting public sentiments, underlining that celebrities must be mindful of their words and actions, especially when addressing cultural or religious subjects in public.

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Mimicry of ‘Kantara’ Scene Sparked Controversy

The controversy dates back to an event held last year, where Ranveer Singh mimicked a character portrayed by Rishab Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1. Some comments made during the performance were said to have offended religious feelings, especially those related to the deity of the Chamundeshwari Temple. This led to a complaint being filed and an FIR being filed against the actor. During the proceedings, the complainant said that the issue was more than just a legal dispute; it was a matter of faith and belief. He asked the court to make sure that public figures don't take such incidents lightly in the future. In response, the court agreed with these concerns and said that a warning would be included in its order.



The court had already said earlier in the case that famous people can't use their public platform carelessly and must be careful not to hurt people's feelings. Ranveer Singh's lawyer also said that the actor understood how serious the situation was, which is why he chose not to fight it in court and instead offered an unconditional apology.