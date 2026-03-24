Ranveer Singh to apologise before Karnataka HC over Daiva imitation controversy: report

New Delhi: Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge enjoys box office success, actor Ranveer Singh continues to face legal trouble stemming from a controversy during the promotions of the first film.

The row was triggered after Singh imitated the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition seen in Kantara Chapter 1, which drew criticism from sections of the Kannadiga community for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Actor to submit affidavit with apology

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As per a report by Live Law, in a fresh development, Ranveer Singh is set to file an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court on April 10, 2026, offering an unconditional apology over the incident.

His counsel has also expressed willingness for the actor to visit the Chamundi Devi temple in Mysore and apologise in person, if directed by the court.

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Earlier relief from court

Earlier in February, Singh had approached the High Court seeking relief after an FIR was registered against him. The court had then directed authorities not to take any coercive action against the actor while the matter was under consideration.

Complainant questions sincerity of apology

During the latest hearing, de-facto complainant advocate Prashant Methal argued before Justice M Nagaprasanna that the apology issued by Singh was not genuine.

He contended that the apology was posted through a social media handle managed by the actor’s team, rather than being a direct and heartfelt expression. Methal further stated that if the alleged remarks were made verbally, the apology should also be delivered in person.

The High Court orally observed that the actor’s actions were not appropriate and stressed the importance of genuine remorse, especially considering the influence celebrities hold.

The court noted that public figures must exercise caution while making statements, as their words can have a significant impact.

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Actor’s counsel assures compliance

Responding to the court’s concerns, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya assured that an affidavit tendering an apology would be filed. He reiterated that the actor is willing to follow any directions issued by the court, including visiting the temple.

Legal charges and plea details

The FIR against Ranveer Singh has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including sections related to promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments.

The actor’s plea also seeks to quash a January 23 order by a magistrate directing further investigation into the complaint.

Next hearing on April 10

The Karnataka High Court has listed the matter for the next hearing on April 10, when Singh is expected to file his affidavit and present his apology formally.

In earlier proceedings, the High Court had observed that celebrities cannot use their status to hurt religious sentiments and must remain cautious in their public conduct and statements.