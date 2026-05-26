Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari temple amid facing FWICE ban over Don 3, seeks divine blessings - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently headed to the famous divine Chamundeshwari temple situated on the top of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, Karnataka. His visit comes amid the chatter around him facing FWICE ban over Don 3 fiasco with Farhan Akhtar. The actor was spotted earlier at the airport in white kurta-pyjama and black Nehru Jacket.

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What was Ranveer Singh's 'Kantara' controversy?

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For the unversed, the Kantara controversy made headlines in 2025 when Ranveer Singh's mimicry of the Daivas from the Kantara movie starring Rishab Shetty at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, courted massive outrage among fans.

Ranveer mimicked a scene inspired by Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence which has garnered a lot of criticism. It refers to the sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi - the fierce guardian spirit worshipped in Tulu Nadu.

At the IFFI stage, Ranveer hailed the Kantara movie franchise, and tried to recreate the moment with humour, describing Chaundi as a 'female ghost', imitating with exaggerated expression. Ranveer further joked, "Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? pointing at Rishab Shetty, “Tell this guy.”

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty's First Statement After Ranveer Singh's Daiva Mimicry Controversy, Says 'Makes Me Uncomfortable'

Followed by a massive uproar on social media, a complaint was filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Metal against Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh's apology

The visit also comes after Ranveer had earlier issued a public apology and clarified his intent regarding the matter. Explaining his position, he had said, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

Making it clear that it was never his intention to disrespect any culture or beliefs, he added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Ranveer Singh's professional high

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has been making waves with the success of the Dhurandhar franchise. With Dhurandhar Part 2, he achieves a historic milestone and enters the Rs 1000 crore club, further cementing his place among the biggest stars in the country today.