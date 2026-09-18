New Delhi: The Ganpati festival began this year with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, and the 10-day-long festivity witnesses a massive rush of devotees. In Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav is a major festival and is celebrated with gusto across the nation. Seeking Bappa's blessings, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was recently spotted at the majestic Lalbaugcha Raj pandal in Mumbai.
Ranveer sought Lord Ganesha's blessings ahead of the second baby's arrival. Many celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia among others visited Bappa's divine Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers.
Dressed in a white kurta, Ranveer was in-sync with the festive charm. He even greeted his fans who were excited to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.
Ranveer Singh tasted super success with his last release - Dhurandhar 1 and 2 -becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. Dhurandhar franchise is helmed by Aditya Dhar, earing Rs 1,300 crore worldwide ( Part 1) and its sequel Dhurandhar:The Revenge became the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in India.
Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in 2024. In April this year, the couple confirmed that they are expecting their second child.
Among many beautiful Ganpati pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts massive devotee rush during the festival. Dressed in beautiful ornaments and clothes, the Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja sits magnificently on the throne and blesses the onlookers and devotees. The idol gives darshan to the devotees for 11 days and thereafter it is immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on the day of Anant Chaturdashi (Ganapati Visarjan). This year, the Lalbaugcha Raja has entered 93 years.
Ganpati festival, also called Ganeshotsav, begins on September 14 and ends on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, 2026. Founded in 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal organises the celebrations with much fervour and aplomb.
Lord Bappa bhakts welcome the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strike a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.
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