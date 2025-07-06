Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2927441https://zeenews.india.com/people/ranveer-singhs-birthday-surprise-aditya-dhar-drops-dhurandhars-explosive-first-look-watch-2927441.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
RANVEER SINGH’S BIRTHDAY

Ranveer Singh's Birthday Surprise! Aditya Dhar Drops Dhurandhar's Explosive First Look- WATCH

Jio Studios and B62 Studios unveiled the electrifying First Look of Dhurandhar, 2025’s most awaited action-thriller, today on Ranveer Singh’s birthday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh's Birthday Surprise! Aditya Dhar Drops Dhurandhar's Explosive First Look- WATCH

Mumbai: Jio Studios and B62 Studios unveiled the electrifying First Look of-, 2025’s most awaited action-thriller, today on Ranveer Singh’s birthday. Set to release on 5th December 2025 globally, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), this cinematic spectacle stars a stellar star cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The 2 minute 40 second first look is a raw, relentless visual onslaught, blending mystery, grit, and high-octane action. The powerful composition has been created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind, the acclaimed new-age artist whose distinctive, genre-blending style brings an unexpected edge to the track.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK