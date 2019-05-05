Ranveer Singh's Bollywood journey 'In a Nutshell'

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh is embracing his nine years of Bollywood journey in a riveting collage of his characters from his films.Looks like the Bollywood powerhouse is going down the memory lane. From Bittoo in his debut film `Band Baaja Baaraat` to Muraad in his latest film `Gully boy,` the collage is a sheer throwback."(In a nutshell)," Ranveer captioned the post.

The photomontage features twelve characters essayed by Ranveer in Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Befikre, Lootera, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastaani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gully Boy, Simmba, Gunday, Kill Dill, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

From being Khilji in `Padmaavat` to playing a slum boy who aspires to become a rapper in `Gully Boy,` Singh makes it seem all effortless. Apart from this, Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming flick `83` which is based on the life of ace cricketer Kapil Dev, under whose captainship India brought home the World Cup in 1983.

The film is expected to release on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

Ranveer will also be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar`s `Takht` also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

`Takht` is set to hit the theatres in 2020.