close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's clean-shave selfie goes viral on social media

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a selfie flaunting his new look, captioning it as “Ae Chikne”. The pic is going viral on social media and has more than 1 million likes.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s clean-shave selfie goes viral on social media
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'powerhouse of talent', Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky, off-beat looks. Be it channelling his inner Charlie Chaplin at an awards show or taking us by surprise by wearing a large red hoodie at the airport, Ranveer is often in the limelight for his fashion choices.

The actor, who had been supporting a large moustache for quite some time now, recently opted for a clean-shave look.

He took to Instagram and shared a selfie flaunting his new look, captioning it as “Ae Chikne”

The pic is going viral on social media and has more than 1 million likes.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ae Chikne

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the work front, Ranveer is ready to set the silver screens ablaze with Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'. The actor is essaying the role of Kapil Dev while his wife, Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev. The movie is based on India winning the coveted cricket World Cup for the first time in 1983.

Apart from this, the talented actor has Karan Johar's 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh picsDeepika Padukone
Next
Story

Hollywood personalities remember Robert Evans

Must Watch

PT32M45S

Why opposition is restless over EU MP's visit to Kashmir? Watch debate