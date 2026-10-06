Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' songs play non-stop at gyms in South India, reveals Vijay Deverakonda

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' songs play non-stop at gyms in South India, reveals Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Ranabaali.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' songs play non-stop at gyms in South India, reveals Vijay Deverakonda
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'You still have some years left in Sanju’: Cheteshwar Pujara backs Samson over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner
2
3
4
5