New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has a mass appeal which always wins hearts.As much as the actor captivates the audience on screen with his flawless performances, he also grabs eyeballs off screen with his distinct style, fashion sense, and magnetic aura. A recent photoshoot is proof of the same, where Ranveer is exuding sheer boss vibes with his looks.

Ranveer never misses a chance to stun the audience with his fashion game. Recently, he took to social media and shared some pictures in which he is seen wearing a brown vest coat with a matching brown suit and pants, perfectly paired with a black shirt. While he looks like an absolute boss in this attire, his long hair and beard, along with black shades, add a unique charm to his overall appearance.

Many commented on his post. Celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim wrote 'Boom' while a fan wrote 'Dua ke Paapa on Fire'. Another wrote said 'As hot as volcano fr' with a lit emoji.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar. Another exciting project in the pipeline is Don 3.