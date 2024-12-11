Mumbai: Ranveer Singh’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, has melted hearts with her thoughtful gesture to celebrate her granddaughter Dua Padukone Singh’s third-month birthday. Anju, lovingly called Dadi by little Dua, donated her hair in honour of the occasion, making a beautiful statement about love and kindness.

In a heartfelt post on her private Instagram account, Anju shared, “Happy 3rd month birthday, my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time.” The touching tribute has left fans admiring her generosity and love for her granddaughter.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Since then, Deepika has taken a maternity break to focus on embracing motherhood and spending quality time with her daughter. The couple has yet to reveal Dua’s photos publicly, sparking anticipation among fans. Many speculate that Ranveer and Deepika might follow the trend set by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who introduced their daughter Raha after her first birthday.

For now, Ranveer and Deepika are relishing the joys of parenthood, and this beautiful gesture by Anju Bhavnani adds to the growing love and blessings showered on little Dua. Fans are eagerly waiting for the day the couple shares a glimpse of their beloved daughter.