New Delhi: Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the espionage thriller Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is generating massive buzz on social media, leveling up the excitement. A new video has surfaced on social media straight from the sets of his upcoming film. In the leaked video, the actor looks extremely henched. With his long hair and full beard, Ranveer Singh has his fans raving about his this look.

While a previous clip showed fans creating a frenzy on the road, yet another video from the sets has now been leaked—this time showing Ranveer in an intense and rugged look. Dressed in an all-black outfit, with long hair flowing, the actor is seen walking in style.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

The ruffled look of the superstar makes the internet speculate what his character in his next will be, making the undercurrent for his next project even stronger.

Ranveer will next be seen in the upcoming espionage thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar featuring a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in crucial roles.

With production commencing in July 2024. The film delves into the world of RAW (India's foreign intelligence agency) during the 1970s and 1980s. Dhurandhar promises a heady blend of patriotism, personal sacrifice, and gritty realism, wrapped in high-stakes action and emotionally charged drama.

With Ranveer Singh's new leaked look the curiosity among netizens hyped up about what he will bring to the screen next.

Earlier, Directed by Aditya Dhar shared the updates of the film and praises Ranveer Singh, ''Yes, we are currently filming it. We will try to release it by the end of this year. I am happy with the outcome; it’s shaping up really well."

Praising Ranveer Singh Dhar further added, ''Ranveer Singh has outdone himself in the film.'', as per News 18.

The makers have yet to make further announcements about the highly anticipated project. Dhurandhar is one of the most anticipated thrillers.

On work front, Ranveer Singh also has Don 3, Simmba 2, and Takht in his kitty.