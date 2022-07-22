Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shook the internet with his nude pics from the latest photoshoot. Singh being one of the most loved and desired actors took the internet by storm with his latest pictures and fans cannot get enough. The pictures feature the 83 actor flaunting his chiseled body as he posed for the cameras.

Many loved the pictures, even the celeb pals called Ranveer 'brave' but memes will always make their way in! Ranveer's latest photoshoot is a tribute to the seventies pop icon Burt Reynolds who also went nude in 1972 for a photo shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

There are many creative meme makers who have used actor's pictures to make hilarious posts. Let us see the best ones:

#RanveerSingh



Cockroach when I turn on light at night : pic.twitter.com/pLgyG97aV8 — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2022

They said don’t wear such clothes, he took their advice too seriously #ranveersingh



Why only i should suffer pic.twitter.com/DXclZdZ6CA — TRP king (@sid80dude) July 22, 2022

After seeing Ranveer Singh's photoshoot

Me to him :- pic.twitter.com/n7giQRvXk5 — Sanu (@selectable69) July 22, 2022

When @deepikapadukone

Not giving her costumes for photoshoot#RanveerSingh he did photoshoot with nude @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/05hzg6Gieu — saikiran mandapuri (@saikiranM8721) July 21, 2022

Ranveer Singh took the lyrics seriously. pic.twitter.com/oPpNqiqVnM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 21, 2022

This isn't the first time that Ranveer has flashed his butt in his social media posts. Back in 2016, he had a scene in his film 'Befikre' where he was shown exposing his derrière to the camera.

On the work front, Ranveer has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-starring Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus.'

