Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot takes the internet by storm, check out the best memes on actor's pictures!

Many loved the pictures, even the celeb pals called Ranveer 'brave' but memes will always make their way in! Ranveer's latest photoshoot is a tribute to the seventies pop icon Burt Reynolds who also went nude in 1972 for a photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shook the internet with his nude pics from the latest photoshoot.
  • Singh being one of the most loved and desired actors took the internet by storm with his latest pictures and fans cannot get enough.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shook the internet with his nude pics from the latest photoshoot. Singh being one of the most loved and desired actors took the internet by storm with his latest pictures and fans cannot get enough. The pictures feature the 83 actor flaunting his chiseled body as he posed for the cameras. 

There are many creative meme makers who have used actor's pictures to make hilarious posts. Let us see the best ones:

 

 

 

 

 

 

This isn't the first time that Ranveer has flashed his butt in his social media posts. Back in 2016, he had a scene in his film 'Befikre' where he was shown exposing his derrière to the camera.

On the work front, Ranveer has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-starring Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus.'

 

