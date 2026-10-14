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Ranvir Shorey files police complaint after receiving death threats

The actor had heated exchange with the users on social media in the light of the ongoing protests in the country over the alleged irregularities in the electoral system of India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Ranvir Shorey files police complaint after receiving death threats
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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