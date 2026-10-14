Ranvir Shorey files police complaint after receiving death threats

It comes after, the online party, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified its agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with protests in Delhi entering their 4th day on October 13, 2026. The youth-led movement is opposing the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise has disenfranchised millions of voters. The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations of manipulation.