He added, "I regret it. I shouldn't have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn't have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, 'Let bygones be bygones. Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn't. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge," said Rahul Bhatt.