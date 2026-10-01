New Delhi: Pooja Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's podcast and spilled some beans about the past, which made headlines. During a recent podcast, Rahul said that he had hit Ranvir after he had an altercation with his sister Pooja Bhatt. He said that he stepped in, and physically assaulted the actor, and broke the glass of his car.
Pooja and Ranvir were in a relationship in the early 2000s after becoming close while working together on the film Jism. The two eventually began living together, but their relationship ended on a bitter note in 2002. Both the actors have been public about the fallout and have presented conflicting accounts of what transpired between them.
In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Rahul Bhatt said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did a wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."
He added, "I regret it. I shouldn't have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn't have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, 'Let bygones be bygones. Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn't. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge," said Rahul Bhatt.
Ranvir Shorey has reacted to Rahul Bhatt’s clarification over hitting the actor. On Wednesday, the actor took to his X. formerly Twitter, and penned a note, as he said that the truth is finally out.
I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth!— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 30, 2026
Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now: defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not “hitting”! https://t.co/6ZmWnDVx8K
The actor wrote, “I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth. Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now, defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not ‘hitting’”.
Earlier, Ranvir had alleged that Pooja's family had portrayed him as an alcoholic and abusive partner and claimed that her brother, Rahul Bhatt, assaulted him following their argument. Pooja later married VJ-turned-restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, while Ranvir married actor Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. Both marriages eventually ended in separation.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.