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  • /'Ranvir Shorey hit Pooja Bhatt, I broke his rib and car's glass': Rahul Bhatt regrets his actions; former calls it 'propaganda & slander'

'Ranvir Shorey hit Pooja Bhatt, I broke his rib and car's glass': Rahul Bhatt regrets his actions; former calls it 'propaganda & slander'

Earlier, Ranvir had alleged that Pooja's family had portrayed him as an alcoholic and abusive partner and claimed that her brother, Rahul Bhatt, assaulted him following their argument.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
'Ranvir Shorey hit Pooja Bhatt, I broke his rib and car's glass': Rahul Bhatt regrets his actions; former calls it 'propaganda & slander'
Image Credit: File Photo

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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