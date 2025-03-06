Bengaluru: The bail application of actress Ranya Rao, arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case, is set to be heard on Thursday at the 24th ACMM court in Bengaluru. Ranya, known for her roles in Kannada films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki', was detained earlier this week by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after returning from Dubai on March 3, 2025.

Ranya's arrest followed a tip-off regarding her involvement in smuggling gold into India. DRI officials had stationed a team at the airport to intercept her upon arrival, and she was taken into custody immediately after landing.

Authorities allege that Ranya was carrying 14.8 kilograms of gold, which she intended to smuggle into the country.

Ranya's stepfather, Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (DGP) for the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, expressed his shock and distress upon hearing of his stepdaughter's arrest.

In a conversation with ANI, Rao said, "I was shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media. I was not aware of any of these things. Like any other father, I was also shocked. She is not living with us; she is living separately with her husband, and there must be some problem between them due to some family issues."

He added, "The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career." He reassured the public that he had no prior knowledge of his stepdaughter's alleged illegal activities.

Ranya's arrest has stirred significant public and political discussion. Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, emphasized that the law would take its course, regardless of Ranya's connections.

"She has been accused of smuggling, and the law will take its course--whether she is the daughter of the DGP, the Chief Minister, or the Prime Minister. If any official nexus is involved, the investigation will reveal it," Ponnanna said to the media.

On March 4, Ranya was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18, 2025.

Prior to her transfer to custody, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

During questioning, Ranya reportedly claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes, though authorities allege that her visit was linked to the illegal importation of gold.