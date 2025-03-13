Advertisement
RANYA RAO

Ranya Rao Learnt How To Conceal Gold From YouTube, Claims She Got Internet Call To Smuggle Gold From Dubai Airport: Report

Ranya alleged that she received an internet call and was asked to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after returning from Dubai on March 3, 2025. It has now been learnt that the actress revealed how she collected 14 kg gold worth Rs 12.56 crore from the Dubai International Airport before attempting to transport it to Bengaluru. 

According to NDTV report, Ranya during her interrogation revealed that she had received an internet call and was asked to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. After she was handed over the gold bars in the dining lounge by a tall man dressed in white gown, the actress rushed to the washroom and started the process to conceal the gold. She opened the packets and found 12 gold bars and some cut pieces inside.

Reportedly, she opened YouTube tutorials to learn how to conceal gold in one's body, as per the document detailing the authorities' objections to her bail request, reports NDTV.

Ranya alleged that she received an internet call and was asked to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was produced before a special court judge on the evening of March 4 for financial offences. On March 4, Ranya Rao was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18.

Prior to her transfer to custody, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. During her questioning, Rao claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes. However, authorities suspect that her visit was linked to the illegal importation of gold. Then, she was remanded to the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) until March 10, which was extended till March 24. 

(With ANI inputs)

