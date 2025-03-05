Bengaluru: After Kannada actress Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government said that the law was the same for all.

The arrest comes after allegations that she was involved in smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai into India. In light of the situation, Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, made a statement regarding the arrest.

Ponnanna asserted that Ranya was being treated as any other accused, saying, "She is an accused for indulging in smuggling. The law will take its course, whether she is the DGP's, the CM's or the Prime Minister's daughter...If there is any official nexus involved in this, it will come out in the investigation."

Ranya, the stepdaughter of Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. K Ramachandra Rao, was detained at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) after arriving on an Emirates flight from Dubai.

DRI officials, who had been tipped off about her suspected involvement in gold smuggling, stationed a team at the airport ahead of her arrival.

Following the landing of her flight, she was arrested and taken into custody by the DRI. On March 4, 2025, Ranya was produced before a special court judge for financial offences, where she was remanded into judicial custody until March 18, 2025.

Before being transferred to custody, Ranya underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. The actress, during questioning, claimed her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, DRI officials allege that she was carrying a significant amount of gold intended to be smuggled into India.

According to the DRI, the gold in her possession weighed a total of 14.8 kilograms. As of now, Ranya remains in judicial custody while the DRI continues its investigation into the case. (ANI)