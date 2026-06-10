Rapper Badshah holds mystery woman close in new pic, netizens feel it's Pakistani actress Hania Aamir

New Delhi: Rapper Badshah's latest post with a mystery woman has once again started the guessing game among fans. The singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new post with the woman facing the other side of the camera. As her face is not visible, netizens jumped in to guess the identity of the mystery woman.

ALSO READ: Badshah breaks silence after controversies, shares emotional note following London concert

Who is the mystery woman with Badshah?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Badshah shared the picture carousal with the woman with her not facing the camera in any of the pictures. He captioned the post: "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life." Many fans commented on his timeline speculating whether it is Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

One user wrote: Is this hania amir?, another person said: 100000% she’s @haniaheheofficial

While Badshah is dressed in black, the girl can be seen wearing a flowy off-white creamish co-ordinated set of top and skirt. She also donned short bob hairdo.

ALSO READ: Badshah marries long-time girlfriend Isha Rikhi: All you need to know about the Punjabi actress, age gap, net worth and wedding video

Badshah marries Isha Rikhi

Badshah surprised fans with his wedding pictures and videos which surfaced online back in March this year. He reportedly married Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. The buzz began when Isha’s mother shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showing the two participating in what appeared to be wedding rituals.

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress and model who began her career in modelling before stepping into films. She made her acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013), alongside Sippy Gill and Om Puri.

She went on to feature in several Punjabi films such as Happy Go Lucky, Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt!!, and Ardaas. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade, starring Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.