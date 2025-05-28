Advertisement
EMIWAY BANTAI

Rapper Emiway Bantai Receives Death Threats After Sidhu Moosewala Tribute Song, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Demands Rs 1 Crore

 Rapper Muhammad Bilal Shaikh, known as 'Emiway Bantai,' has reportedly received death threats from a person claiming to be 'Goldy Brar.' 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Rapper Muhammad Bilal Shaikh, known as 'Emiway Bantai,' has reportedly received death threats from a person claiming to be 'Goldy Brar.' The Canada-based gangster is said to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to a report by the Times of India, the threat came hours before the release of his tribute song to the late singer Sidhu Moosewala. The message, sent on May 25, demanded Rs 1 crore to a mobile number registered with Bantai's music label, Bantai Records.

The report further claimed that Brar warned the rapper would be killed if he did not pay Rs 1 crore within 24 hours. The message also reportedly mentioned US-based gangster Rohit Godara, another close aide of the gang, who was allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A complaint has been filed by Emiway at Mumbai's NRI Police Station through his manager.

As per police, the message read: “I am gangster Goldy Brar. Your singer has 24 hours. I want Rs 1 crore or else I will kill him.”

Police are actively investigating to trace the origin of the message and the number from which it was sent.

His tribute song to Sidhu Moosewala has captivated audiences and garnered more than 3 million views.

