Rapper Honey Singh Seen Feeding Children Near Sector 63 Metro Station In Noida, Visuals Go Viral

New Delhi: Rapper Honey Singh, who has been grabbing headlines for his latest song releases, was recently spotted feeding children near a metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to posts surfacing online, the popular rapper was driving through Noida’s Electronic City Metro Station in Sector 63 when he reportedly noticed a group of children sitting outside an eatery. He then asked his driver to stop the car.

In a now-viral clip, Honey Singh can be seen sitting on the pavement and sharing food with children, while fans and onlookers surrounded him.

“Singer Honey Singh arrived at the Haldiram restaurant built in Noida Sector 63, Electronic Metro Station Sector 63 jammed with crowds,” an X handle @NowNoida captioned the video in a post on August 25.

Honey Singh’s Heartwarming Gesture

The rapper donned a white T-shirt and grey casual pants as he interacted with the children. A police official was also spotted in the background, ensuring safety.

The heartfelt moment reportedly took place around the Electronic City Metro Station, Sector 63, H Block of Noida. Later, Singh shared a picture of the smiling children on his official Instagram account, further melting fans’ hearts.

Honey Singh’s Recent Online Spat

Recently, Honey Singh also grabbed attention after calling a content creator “manhoos” (unlucky).

A content creator who goes by the username @Jkxbandit had posted a video speculating about Singh’s physical transformation. In his video, he said:

“I don’t know why no one has noticed this yet, but something has happened to Honey Singh. He was looking so glamorous for the past two years, but in his recent videos and photos, you can see there’s something wrong with his nose.”

The creator also suggested Singh might have undergone a nose job, adding: “Honey Singh goes to the gym every day, but his body has only been shrinking. I think something has happened in his life again, which he’s not telling anyone.”

Singh quickly shut down the speculation by commenting under the video: “Kuch nahi hua manhoos (Nothing has happened). I’m working out hard for glorious days.”

On the professional side, Honey Singh recently released his new track “When and Where” featuring Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.