Rapper Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Sudden Facial Paralysis, Shares Video Struggling To Smile

New Delhi: Rapper and musician Lil Nas X has revealed he is suffering from a sudden partial paralysis of the face.

Posting to Instagram from the hospital, the star told his 10.4 million followers that he has "lost control" of the right-hand side of his face.

The post was captioned, "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face."

"This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way," he said in a video, as he unsuccessfully tried to grin. "Bro, I can't even laugh right."

Watch the video here:

In another video on his story, he panned the camera from the left side of his face to the right, humorously saying: "We normal over here, we get crazy over here!"

In a follow-up story on Instagram, Lil Nas X reassured fans that he was "OK" and asked them to "stop being sad."

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, appeared to be in good spirits despite his condition.