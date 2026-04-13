Rapper Offset returns to stage days after shooting, calls survival a ‘miracle’

Los Angeles: Rapper Offset made a return to the stage at the weekend, a few days after he was shot. The rapper was gunned down outside the Hard Rock Casino in Florida on April 6 but he took to the stage.

He was performing again at Rowfest at the University of Arkansas recently. The rapper took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself on the stage in a wheelchair before rising to his feet as the crowd cheered.

During the show, the rapper wore a skeleton face mask, and appeared to stand for the performance. However, the chair was close to him in case he needed to rest.

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His mother later celebrated the rapper on social media, as she said in a video shared on The Shade Room's Instagram account, "I don't typically address things about my son on social media... but today I have to speak. Six days ago my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night, he was on the stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking. That is God's grace. That is God's mercy. He loves us all. For every person who reached out, prayed, called, sent a text, thank you... Your kindness meant everything to me”.

The 34-year-old rapper sustained "non-life threatening injuries" in the incident, and after being discharged from hospital, he promised to "be better" and focus on the things that matter.

He took to his Instagram, and shared a note, as he wrote, "Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win”.

As per reports, Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested and "charged in connection with the incident”.

He was charged with disorderly conduct.