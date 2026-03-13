Rapper Santy Sharma defends Badshah amid 'Tateeree' song backlash, says 'rappers write lines about their...'

New Delhi: Indian rapper and composer Badshah recently found himself in the middle of a massive controversy over his latest track titled 'Tateeree'. Badshah got a notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission, asking him to appear before them on March 13 to record his statement after a complaint was filed against him regarding the derogatory lyrics of the song.

Days after the controversy, another rapper named Santy Sharma has extended his support to Badshah. Santy took to his Instagram, and wrote:

"Rap music is a genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references. A song's audio can be created long before the video. The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not even know their video will be like this. A major drawback to Badshah and other artists emerging in India today is the lack of knowledge among listeners in India about this hip-hop art form. If a lyric in a song is incorrect, the lyrics should be updated or changed, but the way Badshah is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong. Sorry, if anyone hurted from this post but this is the reality (sic)."

What is the Badshah song controversy?

Badshah was recently served a notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission, asking him to appear before them on March 13 to record his statement. The notice was issued after the complaint of Savita Arya, president of Nari Tu Narayani Sanstha, Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, head of Shiv Aarti Foundation.

The objection was raised regarding the line "Aaya Badshah doli chaddhane, in sabki ghodi banana", claiming that the song used filthy language and featured minor girls in school dress boarding a Haryana Roadways bus and throwing school bags.

Badshah rendered apology soon after the complaint was filed, saying that he himself is a proud Haryanvi and did not wish to show any child or woman in a bad light through his song.

He highlighted the fact that he comes from the Hip-Hop genre, where the lyrics are often meant to bring down the opponent.

(With IANS inputs)