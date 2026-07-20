Rapper Santy Sharma says YouTube deleted his channel after CJP-slamming remarks

Independent rapper Santy Sharma says his YouTube channel, featuring more than a decade’s worth of music, has been permanently removed, a move he claims is in response to the backlash to his comments about the CJP. Sharma didn't hide his frustration when talking about the loss. For him, the channel wasn't just a place to post videos, it held more than ten years of his music, effort, and personal milestones. According to him, YouTube told him directly that the account won't be coming back, putting an abrupt end to a space where he'd built a genuinely loyal fanbase over the years.
As of now, YouTube hasn't offered any public reason for taking the channel down. That silence has only fueled more speculation and back-and-forth among his fans and followers.
Sharma believes the removal might be linked to the backlash he faced over comments he made about the "CJP." Things escalated after a clip of him speaking on the topic started doing the rounds online. In that viral video, Sharma called the "Cockroach Janata Party" “just internet drama” while sharing his take on the political scene. The comment didn't go down well with everyone, some backed his right to say what he thinks, while others pushed back hard against it. Sharma later said the fallout brought a flood of hate messages his way, and the whole episode ended up being widely talked about among fellow creators.
Santy Sharma has built a name for himself as an Indian rapper, singer, and digital creator known for his independent music as well as his blunt takes on internet culture and trending issues. He's stayed pretty vocal over the years, often weighing in on influencer drama, online controversies, and topics that matter to younger audiences. He'd previously made headlines too, for standing up for rapper Badshah during the "Tateeree" song controversy.
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