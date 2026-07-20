Rapper Santy Sharma says YouTube deleted his channel after CJP-slamming remarks

Sharma believes the removal might be linked to the backlash he faced over comments he made about the "CJP." Things escalated after a clip of him speaking on the topic started doing the rounds online. In that viral video, Sharma called the "Cockroach Janata Party" “just internet drama” while sharing his take on the political scene. The comment didn't go down well with everyone, some backed his right to say what he thinks, while others pushed back hard against it. Sharma later said the fallout brought a flood of hate messages his way, and the whole episode ended up being widely talked about among fellow creators.