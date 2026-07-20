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Rapper Santy Sharma says YouTube deleted his channel after CJP-slamming remarks

Independent rapper Santy Sharma has claimed that his YouTube channel, which housed over a decade of his music, has been permanently removed. The rapper believes the action may be linked to the backlash over his comments about the CJP.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
Rapper Santy Sharma says YouTube deleted his channel after CJP-slamming remarks
Image Credit: Santy Sharma, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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