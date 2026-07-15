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‘Rare and rewarding': Preeti Jhangiani reflects on her Paris trip with hubby Parvinn Dabas

Actress Preeti Jhangiani opened up about her memorable Paris trip. Preeti talked about her favourite moments with hubby Parvinn Dabas. She revealed how the trip became a meaningful blend of work commitments and cherished moments.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
‘Rare and rewarding': Preeti Jhangiani reflects on her Paris trip with hubby Parvinn Dabas
Image Credit: Instagram?preeti jhangani

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‘Rare and rewarding': Preeti Jhangiani reflects on her Paris trip with hubby Parvinn Dabas
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