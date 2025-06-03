Rasha Thadani Celebrates Madhuri, Her Nana Ravi Tandon And Mother Raveena At The 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 - SEE PICS

New Delhi: Indian cinema shone brightly once again as ZEE brought back 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 — a spectacular celebration of the stories, stars, and cinematic spirit that defined the past year.

This time, the spotlight wasn't reserved for celebrities alone; fans shared center stage. In what turned out to be the biggest FANtertainment night of the year, the event beautifully blended stardom and fandom, uniting creators and admirers of cinema in one unforgettable evening.

One of the most talked-about moments of the evening came when Rasha Thadani graced the stage with a powerful tribute to three legendary artists — Madhuri Dixit, her Nana Ravi Tandon and her mother, Raveena Tandon.

Marking her first-ever stage performance, Rasha brought alive three iconic songs, each brimming with expression, individuality, and legacy. With ‘Ek Do Teen’, she mirrored Madhuri Dixit’s infectious energy and grace, capturing the precision and poise that defined an era.

In ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’, she channelled Bindu’s bold, unapologetic flair and magnetic screen presence, which was directed by her nana Ravi Tandon. And with ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, Rasha delivered a deeply personal homage to her mother, reimagining the iconic yellow saree moment with her own charisma, while honouring the timeless magic of the original.

Rasha said, ''To the world, these songs are iconic moments in Indian cinema. But for me, each one carries a legacy that shaped who I am, especially ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. Growing up, I saw firsthand the admiration my mother inspired—it’s not just a song; it’s a memory, a symbol of her impact on screen and in my life. Stepping into that iconic yellow saree was surreal.

Talking about honouring three generations she further said, ''‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ was even more personal—it was for my Nana, Ravi Tandon, from his first film Anhonee, and it happens to be the first-ever disco song shot on screen featuring the fabulous Bindu ji. I wasn’t just performing, I was honouring three generations who’ve left an indelible mark - Madhuri ma’am, my nana Ravi Tandon and my mom. This was my way of pouring love and admiration onto the stage and a moment I’ll cherish forever.''

