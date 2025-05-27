New Delhi: Azaad actor Rasha Thadani made headlines as she gets her very first tattoo, not just that only, her mother and celebrated bollywood actress Raveen Tandon's presence and support to her daughter wins heart online. After making a striking debut in Hindi Cinema this year another personal milestone is getting her first tattoo. A viral video of her joining the ink club has gone viral on social media.

The clip was shared with the caption, ''When talent runs in the family— @rashathadani's first ink at our studio, following in mom @officialraveenatandon's footsteps (and tattoos!).''

Take A Look At The Viral Video:

What Inspired Rasha Thadani For Joining Ink Club?

In the viral video Rasha Thadani can be seen saying “Yeah, definitely my mother's comfort of getting tattoos has inspired me. But I've always wanted one.” following the footsteps of her mother and actress Raveena Tandon who is not new in the ink club has tattoos of her own, scorpion tattooed on her heart, the names of her children on her back. The mother-daughter bond made the Rasha's first ink extra special. Back in 2021 when Raveen Tandon herself got inked which marked her third tattoo an ink featuring paws ‘dedicated to all the four legged magnificent creatures of this planet’. the Azaad actor was also seen visibally excited and cheering for her mother. In her tattoo session mother Raveen can be seen monitoring the whole journey, She also advised the tattoo artist to make the Trishul little bold in the video.

Rasha Thadani's Reaction Goes Viral

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani got her first ink, a butterfly tattoo with a Trishul at its center, inked on the back of her neck. However the video of her getting inked swiftly went viral, so her reaction. After getting her first ink the Uyi Amma star reaction sparks buzz all over the internet. After looking at the first picture of her tattoo Rasha said, 'I love it'. The visible excitment in her reaction after joining the ink club made fans emotional.

On professional front, Rasha Thadani made Hindi Cinema debut with Azaad, opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama Welcome to the Jungle , the thrid installment of the popular Welcome franchise.