Rasha Thadani Calls Deepika Padukone Her Inspiration, Shares Heartfelt Admiration

New Delhi: Azaad star Rasha Thadani couldn’t stop praising Deepika Padukone, expressing her admiration for the actress’s captivating on-screen presence, mesmerizing aura, and intriguing personality.

In an recent interview with Zoom, when asked which actor inspires her the most, Rasha shared, “I love Deepika. I say that everywhere. She has such a stunning presence on-screen, and when she enters a room, it’s like, wow! People just stop and stare."

This isn’t the first time someone has praised Deepika Padukone. Recently Ananya pandey mentioned how she is inspired by Deepika to Abhay Verma who said he has a crush on her. And now Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani who is all set to debut with Azaad.

The debutante is quite busy promoting the film with her co-star Aaman Devgan. While Raveena Tandon has surely motivated Rasha to make her mark in the industry, in an interview, Rasha opened up on who inspires her from the current generation. She shared she has been in awe of Deepika Padukone for a long time.

The year 2024 has been a remarkable one for Deepika Padukone, marked by the success of Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again, along with the joy of embracing motherhood. With fans eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.

Meanwhile, Azaad, featuring Rasha Thadani alongside Aaman Devgn and Ajay Devgn, is currently running in cinemas.