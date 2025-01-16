Rasha Thadani Shares BTS Pics From Azaad Shoot, Seeks Blessings Ahead Of Release

New Delhi: Rasha Thadani is all set to marks her big-screen debut with much-awaited film Azaad alongside Aaman Devgn.

Ahead of film's release Rasha took to social media and shared a heartfelt post featuring behind-the-scenes throwback pictures from the shoot of her debut film, Azaad.

The young star expressed her excitement and gratitude, seeking blessings as the film gears up for its release tomorrow. In her post, Rasha wrote about the incredible experience of working on Azaad and how much the film means to her.

Sharing the BTS photos, Rasha captioned the post, "this is it. the day is finally here filming this movie has been the best part of my life, I can’t believe I get to share this beautiful kahani with the rest of the world. Azaad In Cinemas Tomorrow.''

Alongside glimpses from the set, Rasha shared touching moments with her family, highlighting their unwavering support throughout her journey.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025. The film also features Ajay Devgn in key role.