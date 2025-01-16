Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2844593https://zeenews.india.com/people/rasha-thadani-shares-bts-pics-from-azaad-shoot-seeks-blessings-ahead-of-release-2844593.html
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHA THADANI

Rasha Thadani Shares BTS Pics From Azaad Shoot, Seeks Blessings Ahead Of Release

Ahead of film's release Rasha took to social media and shared a heartfelt post featuring behind-the-scenes throwback pictures from Azaad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 08:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rasha Thadani Shares BTS Pics From Azaad Shoot, Seeks Blessings Ahead Of Release (Image: @rashathadani/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Rasha Thadani is all set to marks her big-screen debut with much-awaited film Azaad alongside Aaman Devgn. 

Ahead of film's release Rasha took to social media and shared a heartfelt post featuring behind-the-scenes throwback pictures from the shoot of her debut film, Azaad.

The young star expressed her excitement and gratitude, seeking blessings as the film gears up for its release tomorrow. In her post, Rasha wrote about the incredible experience of working on Azaad and how much the film means to her.

Sharing the BTS photos, Rasha captioned the post, "this is it. the day is finally here filming this movie has been the best part of my life, I can’t believe I get to share this beautiful kahani with the rest of the world. Azaad In Cinemas Tomorrow.'' 

Alongside glimpses from the set, Rasha shared touching moments with her family, highlighting their unwavering support throughout her journey.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025. The film also features Ajay Devgn in key role.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK