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  • /Rashami Desai opens up about her Janmashtami visit to Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir in Vrindavan

Rashami Desai opens up about her Janmashtami visit to Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir in Vrindavan

Rashami Desai visited Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir in Vrindavan on Janmashtami, calling herself lucky to receive darshan and fulfil a long-standing wish to visit the holy shrine.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Rashami Desai opens up about her Janmashtami visit to Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir in Vrindavan
Image Credit: Rashami Desai, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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