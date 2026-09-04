/Rashami Desai opens up about her Janmashtami visit to Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir in Vrindavan

New Delhi: Actress Rashami Desai recently visited the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir in Vrindavan to seek blessings on the occasion of Janmashtami. Dressed in traditional attire, she expressed her joy and devotion during her spiritual trip to the temple town. Sharing her excitement, Rashami said she feels very lucky to be able to recieve darshan of Shri Banke Bihari ji.
Rashami also shared that she had a deep and long-standing wish to visit the holy shrine during this auspicious festival. Have a look at the video here:
Earlier, Rashami took some time away from her shooting schedule to visit Neem Karoli Baba and seek his blessings before beginning a new journey with the upcoming show.
Rashami said: “I had been planning to visit Neem Karoli Baba for quite some time, and with Sayoneee now getting ready to reach the audience, I felt there couldn’t have been a better time. We have been shooting for the show for a while now, and all of us have put a little piece of our hearts into it.
Talking about Rashami's work front, she made her Hindi television debut with Raavan in 2006. The actress shot to fame by playing the character of Tapasya in the 2000s show “Uttaran”.
She was also seen in shows such as Pari Hoon Main, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Nach Baliye 7, and did a special appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.
The 40-year-old actress was last seen in “Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey” based on characters created by cartoonist RK Laxman.
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