Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888516https://zeenews.india.com/people/rashami-desai-slams-urvashi-rautela-over-temple-remark-don-t-play-games-2888516.html
NewsLifestylePeople
URVASHI RAUTELA TEMPLE CONTROVERSY

Rashami Desai Slams Urvashi Rautela Over 'Temple' Remark: 'Don’t Play Games...'

Actress Rashami Desai criticized Urvashi Rautela for her controversial “Urvashi Temple” comment, urging her to avoid using religion for publicity, as backlash from priests and locals continues to grow.

|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 08:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rashami Desai Slams Urvashi Rautela Over 'Temple' Remark: 'Don’t Play Games...' (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Popular television actress Rashami Desai has urged Urvashi Rautela to not play games in the name of religion after her controversial statement on the "Urvashi Temple".

Upset about Urvashi's remark, Rashami wrote on her Instagram stories, "It's sad that ppl don't even take action against such nonsense...Bharat main Hinduism is becoming joke. BTW, she politically correct when she kept repeating her answer. Representing India and talking senseless on purpose....it's sad. Don't play game on the name of religion," with a broken heart and folded hard emojis.

Refreshing your memory, Urvashi reportedly claimed that there is a temple named after her, "Urvashi Temple" near Badrinath Dham. Not just that, she further expressed her desire to have something similar in South India as well.

The priests and locals, who consider the temple sacred, are unhappy with Urvashi's comments. They have even asked the government to take action against her for hurting religious sentiments.

Later, Urvashi's team issued a statement asking everyone to ‘Listen to this video properly and then speak’

The statement read, “Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela’s temple. Now people don’t even listen to things properly; just hearing ‘Urvashi’ or ‘temple,’ they assume that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak.”

Addressing the past references to Urvashi being labeled as “Damdami Mai” at Delhi University, they added, “Urvashi said, yes, at Delhi University, she was worshipped as ‘Damdami Mai,’ and there’s a news article about it too. Legal action should be taken against those who made confusing remarks about Urvashi Rautela’s statement.”

“It is essential that before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts are thoroughly verified. Everyone in society should treat each other with respect and understanding so that everyone’s rights can be protected," the statement concluded.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK