Mumbai: Television actor Nandish Sandhu, best known for his role as Veer in the hit television show “Uttaran”, has officially announced his engagement to actress Kavita Banerjee.

Taking to his social media account, Nandish shared a series of pictures with Kavita and captioned them as, “Hi partner!, with emoticons of a ring, heart, and sun. The pictures showcased the couple in different settings, from traditional celebrations to candid beach outings and intimate portraits. In one of the photos, the duo are seen holding hands, flaunting their engagement rings, which confirmed their happy news.

Talking about Kavita Banerjee, the actress who hails from Kolkata and later moved to Mumbai has appeared in several popular shows, including “Rishto Ka Manjha”, “Bhagya Lakshmi”, “Divya Prem”, and “Rahasya Ki Kahani”. She has also acted in films and digital projects, such as “Ek Villain Returns” and “Hiccups and Hookups”. This marks a new chapter for Nandish, who was earlier married to his "Uttaran" co-star Rashami Desai.

The two fell in love on the sets of the show and tied the knot in 2012, only a few months after dating each other. However, within two years of marriage, they applied for divorce, which was finalised in 2015. Since then, both have moved on in their personal and professional lives. The engagement post has already drawn a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

Among those who commented was Nandish's former "Uttaran" co-star, Tina Dutta, who assayed the role of Iccha, his on-screen wife. Tina took to the comment section to extend her wishes and congratulate the newlywed couple.

Nandish, after a few more TV shows, later appeared in the movie “Super 30” as Hrithik Roshan's brother, marking his Bollywood debut.