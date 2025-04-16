Rashmika Mandanna And Terribly Tiny Tales Launch ‘Rashmika & Ru’ — All You Need To Know

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna and Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), India’s most beloved storytelling platform under Collective Artists Network, have partnered to launch Rashmika & Ru (R&R)—an all-new original IP designed to spread joy, hope, and wholesome vibes across the social universe.

At the heart of this uplifting initiative is Ru, an animated ray of sunshine inspired by Rashmika’s spirit and persona—radiating warmth, kindness, and emotional connection.

The goal of R&R is simple yet powerful: to offer a refreshing break from the doomscrolling spiral and deliver a daily dose of lightness in an otherwise chaotic digital world.

The journey begins with a tender and deeply relatable comic series that celebrates everyday companionship, feeling your feelings, and showing up for your people. From moments of quiet reassurance to joyful bursts of laughter, R&R is a gentle nudge toward compassion—both inward and outward.

“As a person, I believe in joy and kindness as pillars, and Ru is an extension of me to the audience to spread that message—for us to be kinder to ourselves as well as others,” said Rashmika Mandanna. “I’ve always loved the content TTT puts out, and they felt like the most obvious and perfect collaborators to bring this to life. I’m so excited for what we’ve created together,” the actress added.

With TTT’s celebrated narrative sensibilities and Rashmika’s uniquely uplifting presence, Rashmika & Ru is set to become a cultural touchstone for those seeking moments of light in the everyday.

“We’ve always believed in the power of emotionally honest storytelling to shape culture and conversations,” said Anuj Gosalia, Founder of Terribly Tiny Tales. “With Rashmika, we’ve created a character that’s more than just joyful—Ru stands for realness, warmth, and the kind of comfort we all need in today’s fast-scrolling world. R&R is our collective reminder that gentle is powerful.”

Ru’s journey begins today and can be discovered on TTT’s social platforms.