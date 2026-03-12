Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026044https://zeenews.india.com/people/rashmika-mandanna-and-vijay-deverakonda-s-first-dance-after-marriage-goes-viral-watch-3026044.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s first dance after marriage goes viral - Watch
RASHMIKA MANDANNA VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s first dance after marriage goes viral - Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have been making headlines with their grand wedding festivities.

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 09:37 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s first dance after marriage goes viral - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Anand Deverakonda shared an adorable glimpse of newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna enjoying their first dance together after marriage, along with him and a few other friends.

Taking to his social media account on Wednesday, Anand posted a special video that captured Vijay and Rashmika dancing together, and sharing a joyful moment on a green lawn, joined in by friends and Anand himself.

ALSO READ: 'It was too perfect but…': Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna share dreamy glimpses from their Mehendi ceremony

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the video, Vijay is seen wearing a colourful shirt paired with white trousers, and Rashmika in shorts and a shirt. Anand is seen joining the couple, dancing with full energy as others around them also joined in the celebration.

The video featured the song “Sancharame”, from Anand’s upcoming film Epic playing in the background as everyone danced to the track.

Sharing the clip, Anand penned a caption describing the fun moment.

He wrote, “It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame. And what could bring more joy than traveling and dancing alongside those you love?”

Talking about the newest couple on the block, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have been making headlines with their grand wedding festivities.

The wedding that marked almost a 10 day long event, started on February 23rd with their Sangeet and Haldi and came to an end on March 4, with a lavish reception ceremony in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, Vijay and Rashmika treated fans with glimpses from their dreamy Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony, which took place on February 25.

The newlyweds were seen twirling in complementary attire in the album from the wedding festivities.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Farooq Abdullah
BREAKING: Gunman opens fire at Farooq Abdullah’s convoy in Jammu
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
EAM Jaishankar discusses West Asia conflict, bilateral ties with Sergey Lavrov
Gulf oil crisis
IEA to release 400 mn barrels of oil from its reserves amid Gulf oil crisis
US-Iran war
'Doctrine of multi-alignment': On whose side really is India amid Iran-US war?
Nuclear emergency
Iran war leading to nuclear attack? Bahrain's request to India raises alarm
Jammu and Kashmir
Middle East war sparks panic buying in Kashmir; Administration says...
Iran-Israel-US war
'Will end any time I want it to end': Trump hints Iran war could stop 'soon'
Abhishek Sharma
T20I Rankings: Abhishek maintains top spot; Ishan moves to 2nd spot, Samson at
Tamil Nadu Election 2026
PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu Election 2026
'West Asia conflict has affected world's energy supply chain': PM Modi in TN