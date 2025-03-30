Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Spotted On Lunch Date Amid Dating Rumours

Mumbai: The speculations of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda being in a relationship have been going around for quite some time now.

The rumored lovebirds once again made headlines as they were captured by the shutterbugs on a lunch date in Mumbai following the grand release of Rashmika's 'Sikandar'.

The 'Animal' actress looked breezy in a simple T, baggy denim, and a sports cap. Accompanying her, VD was seen in a white floral shirt with off-white trousers and a brown beanie.

While Rashmika greeted the paps and even posed with her fans, Vijay entered the restaurant from the back. The video of their lunch date is doing rounds on social media.

Refreshing your memory, Rashmika and VD have been romantically linked ever since the 'Geetha Govindam' days. These two are often spotted together at events and are even seen taking vacations together. Despite giving all the hints, Rashmika and Vijay have never confirmed their relationship.

Talking about 'Sikandar, Salman Khan starrer reached the silver screens today on March 30.

During a candid conversation with Aamir Khan, Salman praised Rashmika for her incredible work ethic and dedication. He said, “Rashmika Mandanna, she is very hard working. I remember in Hyderabad, she was shooting with us from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. And she used to get ready for, I think ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ she was shooting at that time, and she had a fever also. She used to shoot all day for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. And she used to come back and shoot with us”.

Helmed by A. R. Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in significant roles.

Additionally, Rashmika's promising lineup includes 'Thama', 'Kuberaa', and 'The Girlfriend'.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is waiting for the release of his next 'Kingdom'. The highly-anticipated flick is scheduled to release on May 30.