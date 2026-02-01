Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot tomorrow? Videos from Udaipur’s city palace go viral — What we know so far

New Delhi: Fans are abuzz with excitement as speculation surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding continues to intensify.

A new video circulating from Rajasthan claims that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot in Udaipur tomorrow.

The clip shows elaborate decorations and venue arrangements at Udaipur’s City Palace, with claims that preparations are underway for the actors’ wedding. However, the authenticity of these claims remains unverified. The video also suggests that the ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 2.

Rashmika and Vijay set to tie the knot?

Although rumours about their wedding have been circulating since last year, the actors have never officially addressed the speculation.

The leaked visuals offer a glimpse into the scale of the preparations at the venue, showcasing grand stages, floral décor, and ongoing setup work. The video shows rows of chandeliers placed on the floor, ready to be installed, before panning to an elaborate stage under construction.

In the clip, the people recording can be heard saying, “We’re giving you an update from the City Palace in Udaipur. The palace is being decorated, and we’ve learned that a wedding is taking place here. And guess who it is? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. They are getting married. Let me show you the decorations. This is exclusive news. Their wedding is scheduled for February 2.”

Rumours about Rashmika and Vijay’s engagement

Earlier, several reports claimed that their wedding was scheduled for February 26 in Udaipur, though no confirmation has come from either the actors or their respective teams.

Rashmika recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Cocktail 2 and was spotted at the airport on Friday.

In a video, a paparazzo teased her by saying, “Invite nahi bheja aapne?” (You didn’t send us an invite?) Rashmika smiled and replied, “Kis cheez ke liye?” (For what?). She then casually added that there was still time for her next film’s release.

Rumours of Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship first emerged when they worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

The couple is also reportedly said to have gotten engaged on October 3 at Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence, though this has not been officially confirmed.