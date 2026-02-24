Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Cricket takes center stage in VIROSH premier league celebration

New Delhi: As the Wedding of VIROSH celebrations heat up, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are bringing a sporty twist to their wedding week. In a fun Instagram Story shared by Vijay, the couple’s companions enjoyed their very own cricket league, complete with custom flags, medals, and match gear.

View the Instagram Story here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

VIROSH Premier League: Cricket with a Personal Touch

The Instagram Story showcases a playful setup on lush green grass, branded “VIROSH Premier League.” Highlights include a mini cricket bat engraved with the couple’s names and wedding date, cheerful pennant flags, a themed match box, and a medal stamped 26.02.26. The setup hints at a friendly cricket tournament designed to entertain the couple’s guests while adding a personal, festive touch to the celebrations.

Wedding Week Full of Fun and Laughter

The cricket bash adds to a growing collection of personal snapshots from the wedding festivities. From pool volleyball matches with friends to elegant Japanese-inspired dinners, Vijay and Rashmika are blending athletic fun with celebration, creating moments of camaraderie and joy alongside traditional wedding events.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Inside pictures from Udaipur venue as ‘Virosh’ celebrations begin

Wedding Venue and Schedule

According to NDTV, the couple will wed in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with venues including ITC Mementos, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur. The ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, located 25 km outside Udaipur, on February 26, 2026.

Following months of speculation, Vijay and Rashmika officially announced their wedding on social media, naming the union “The Wedding of VIROSH” in tribute to the nickname given by their fans. The couple expressed gratitude for the love and blessings they have received over the years.

The wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended only by close family, with a strict no-phone policy, while the grand wedding reception is scheduled for March 4, 2026.