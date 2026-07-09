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Rashmika Mandanna calls 'Mysaa' underwater fight sequence the toughest challenge of her career

Rashmika Mandanna has offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her intense underwater action sequence from 'Mysaa'. The actress revealed she spent nearly 20 hours underwater, calling it the most challenging thing she has ever done.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna calls 'Mysaa' underwater fight sequence the toughest challenge of her career
Image Credit: Rawindra Pulle, Instagram

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Rashmika Mandanna calls 'Mysaa' underwater fight sequence the toughest challenge of her career
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