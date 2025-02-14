Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna has won millions of hearts with her charm, talent, and infectious energy, earning her the title of National Crush. However, the actress recently shared that such tags, while flattering, do not contribute to professional success in the long run.

In a conversation with PTI, Rashmika expressed her gratitude for the love she receives but emphasized that career growth depends on audience appreciation and box office success rather than labels. “I don’t think having tags will help you in your career. That is coming from a space of love from your fans. They want to call you like that, and they will, but again, all these tags are just tags. What matters is the films you do and the love from audiences, which converts into ticket sales. That is special to me.”

Despite the overwhelming adoration, the Animal actress remains humble about her journey in the industry. Acknowledging the fierce competition, Rashmika said, “Here I am, 24 films down, and I just feel blessed. There are so many prettier, more talented, and gorgeous women out there, but I’m just having this journey of my own. I feel really connected with my audience and well-wishers, and I want to keep that close to my heart while continuing the films I’m doing.”

As someone who has successfully navigated both South and Bollywood industries, Rashmika admitted that managing time between the two is getting increasingly difficult.

“Today, if I have an event in the South and another in Hindi cinema at the same time, it’s hard. But I know how much love I’ve received from everywhere, so it’s my responsibility to say ‘bye-bye’ to my sleep and just turn up. I prioritize people’s love first. It’s okay if I have to shoot two-three films at the same time or do double shifts. I still will.”

For Rashmika, fan appreciation is the biggest driving force behind her relentless work ethic. She admitted that the response to her films gives her an unmatched high. “When a film is released and people watch it and show their love to me, it just gives me that high. And I crave that high, I crave that love. So, I can do anything to get that love from them.”

With a packed lineup of films and an ever-growing fanbase, Rashmika Mandanna continues to shine in both Hindi and South Indian cinema.