Rashmika Mandanna Has A Quirky Cheat Day Ritual! Hint: It Involves Desserts

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses around. She is famously known as the ‘national crush’ and enjoys a massive fan following. Every time the actress drops a picture on social media, her fans are left in complete awe. Recently, the Pushpa actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with a plate full of dessert. She even asked her fans whether or not they did this weird thing on their cheat days. In the picture posted on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna is seen wearing a white top and glasses. She is also seen winking at the camera while holding a plate full of dessert.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Adorable Instagram Post

In the post, Rashmika Mandanna talked about her cheat days and mentioned that she tends to order her dessert before eating her main meal. She further added that her friends find her weird for doing this.

Rashmika Mandanna captioned the post, "You know, on my cheat days I always have to order desserts first before actually my main meal ok.. and a lot of my friends find this super weird.. so I just wanted to understand.. if this is just me or any one of you also do this.."

Many of her fans were delighted to see their favourite actress and took to the comment section to praise her.

One fan commented, "No need for dessert, Your smile is enough for me, maam.”

Another user wrote, "This pic made my day."

Rashmika Mandanna’s Manager Controversy

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was in the limelight after news broke of her manager duping her, resulting in a financial loss for the actress. According to reports, they parted ways on an ugly note. However, a joint statement clarified that their parting was amicable and all the speculations were false.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Animal. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, in prominent roles.

Apart from that, she is also shooting the sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa. The film is written and directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun in the lead. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.