Rashmika Mandanna Joins Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Craze Amid Upcoming Blockbusters

New Delhi: National sweetheart and pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing headlines yet again, this time for her charming appearance alongside the mischievous alien Stitch in Disney’s live-action summer release, Lilo & Stitch. The actress, who recently introduced Stitch as her “BFF,” has now sparked even more curiosity with a heartwarming photo of the duo, igniting speculation about what surprises lie ahead.

Rashmika, who lends her persona to the beloved character Lilo, has been actively promoting the film, with fans buzzing over the adorable chemistry between her and the animated icon. Released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the live-action adaptation is currently in theatres and has generated significant excitement among Disney lovers and Rashmika’s loyal fanbase alike.

The actress’s summer is heating up beyond Disney, as she gears up for a major role in Maddock Films’ Thama, joining the studio’s successful horror-comedy universe, known for Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, the film is touted as one of this year’s most anticipated releases.

Rashmika’s calendar is packed with blockbusters, including Kubera with Dhanush and the much-awaited Pushpa 3, where she reprises her role as Srivalli. Her upcoming films The Girlfriend and Rainbow also promise emotionally rich performances, further showcasing her versatility and expanding reach as one of India’s most dynamic stars.

Despite her packed schedule, Rashmika continues to connect with fans, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses and updates from her shoots.