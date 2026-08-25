Rashmika Mandanna makes first public appearance post-injury alongside Vijay Deverakonda

Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well

Sorry I’ve been MIA but hieeee! I’m hereeee!

It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back..

I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine..

But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher)

so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!

But don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something.. so ya that’s that.. and I feel like this is god saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you so here.. let me do it for you!

You know all these injuries I’ve had is random af - freak accidents

what are the odds.

Forced holiday - but hey not complaining at all!

I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them..

Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won’t be able to workout or run for awhile and if I can’t workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo!

Well that’s about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I’ll update soon.

Love ya!

Don’t worry ok..

Biggest loves and kisses and hugs!"