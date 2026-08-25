Rashmika Mandanna makes first public appearance post-injury alongside Vijay Deverakonda

New Delhi: Actor Rashmika Mandanna made her first official public appearance following a recent hip injury, attending the high-profile engagement ceremony of producer Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy's son. The actor was accompanied by Vijay Deverakonda, with the duo arriving together and capturing widespread attention at the event.
For the occasion, the Cocktail 2 actor wore a bottle-green silk velvet Anarkali set by designer Sureena Chowdhri, valued at Rs 89,900. The traditional ensemble featured intricate aari and zardozi embroidery along the neckline, hemline, and accompanying velvet dupatta. Styled with sleek, centre-parted straight hair, she completed the look with a statement choker and a studded kada.
Cutu is looking so gorgeous and fit, but if you look closely, she’s still limping a little and not 100% fully recovered yet It might take a bit more time for her to be completely back to full strength, but I'm so happy seeing her recover this fast. #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/u1N9sPyPAO— Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) August 24, 2026
Complementing her attire, Vijay Deverakonda opted for a sharp, all-black combination featuring tailored trousers paired with a short velvet bandhgala jacket.
Mandanna's appearance follows a period of mandatory bed rest caused by a hip injury sustained during the filming of her upcoming project, Mysaa. Addressing the set injury on social media, the actor revealed it was her third consecutive physical setback.
Sharing an update, she wrote, "Hie guyssss!
Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well
Sorry I’ve been MIA but hieeee! I’m hereeee!
It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back..
I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine..
But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher)
so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!
But don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something.. so ya that’s that.. and I feel like this is god saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you so here.. let me do it for you!
You know all these injuries I’ve had is random af - freak accidents
what are the odds.
Forced holiday - but hey not complaining at all!
I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them..
Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won’t be able to workout or run for awhile and if I can’t workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo!
Well that’s about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I’ll update soon.
Love ya!
Don’t worry ok..
Biggest loves and kisses and hugs!"
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