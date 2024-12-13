Advertisement
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Salman Khan's Personality As She Shares Screen With Him In Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna shared excitement for Sikandar; reveals what kind of Co-star is Salman Khan.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Salman Khan's Personality As She Shares Screen With Him In Sikandar Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, who is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2, is currently busy filming her next big project, Sikandar, alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In a recent interview with India Today, the actress opened up about her experience working with Salman, calling it a “dream come true.”

Sharing her admiration for the actor, Rashmika said, “He’s such a special person and so down-to-earth and grounded. I was not well on set when we were shooting. The moment he found out about it, he asked me if I was okay and told the crew to get me healthy food, warm water, and everything.”

The actress expressed gratitude for his kindness and highlighted how comfortable he made her feel during the shoot.

Rashmika added, "I am really excited about Sikandar. It’s going to be a very special film for me, and I can’t wait for my fans to watch it."

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-packed thriller Sikandar is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. With its grand theatrical debut planned for Eid, the film is expected to be a cinematic spectacle.

Fans are excited to see the fresh pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan on screen and are eagerly awaiting further updates about the project.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

