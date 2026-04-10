Rashmika Mandanna receives dream bungalow ‘Serenity’ as a heartfelt gift from father on birthday: Report

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently marked a major personal milestone after marrying fellow actor Vijay Deverakonda. The couple, who had reportedly been in a relationship for several years, tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, keeping the celebrations largely private.

Grand Reception in Hyderabad

Following the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. The event saw several prominent film personalities, making it a star-studded affair and one of the most talked-about celebrations in the film industry this year.

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Soon after the wedding festivities, Rashmika celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5 with her family. The occasion held special significance as it was her first birthday after marriage, adding to the emotional value of the celebrations.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda shares romantic birthday note for wife Rashmika Mandanna - WATCH

Father’s Gift: ‘Serenity’ Bungalow

According to Times of India report, in a touching gesture, Rashmika’s father surprised her with a luxurious bungalow near her hometown, Virajpet. The property, as per the same report, is named “Serenity” and was announced during a family gathering, leaving the actress emotional. The heartfelt gift symbolised a meaningful blessing following her wedding.

Traditional Kodava Celebration in Hometown

Rashmika also hosted a celebration in Virajpet, where she spent time with relatives and members of the local community. The event took place at a nearby convention centre and included a reception for locals and extended family.

Dressed in traditional Kodava attire, the actress embraced her cultural roots during the festivities. The family distributed sweets to fans, arranged meals for villagers, and announced scholarships for deserving students, turning the celebration into a community-focused event.

Also Read | ‘Being married felt like such a far-off thought’: Rashmika Mandanna celebrates one month of marriage with Vijay Deverakonda

On-Screen Journey Continues with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a successful on-screen partnership, having appeared together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The duo, who became fan favourites through these projects, are set to reunite in the upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in The Girlfriend, continuing her active presence in the film industry.